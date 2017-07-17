Salvation Army feeds hundreds in Kamloops

The Salvation Army prepares more than 700 meals a day for evacuees.

Evacuees lined up outside the Sandman Centre in Kamloops. Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye photo.

The Salvation Army in Kamloops is stepping up to help those affected by the wildfires raging across the Interior.

Paul Trickett with the Salvation Army says they are feeding about 700 evacuates a day.

“We train for this all across Canada, being apart of an emergency disaster is what the Salvation Army is,” explains Trickett.

There are more than 300 volunteers helping with emergency co-ordinations in Kamloops.

Food preparations started about 5 a.m. in Kamloops and service starts at 8 a.m. outside the Interior Savings Centre.

To help with donations or volunteer please contact the Salvation Army.