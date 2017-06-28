Rope placed across motocross trail

The rope appeared to have been placed in order to knock someone from a bike.

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 103 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Speeding

On June 25, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 50 km/h zone on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. The suspect vehicle was being operated 55 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The male driver from Prince George was issued a violation ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Collision

On June 25, Police and Emergency Crews responded to a single vehicle collision at Olafson Road and Highway 97 near Lac la Hache.

The male driver of a GMC pick-up lost control of his vehicle and went across the road, impacted a hydro pole and came to rest in a yard after damaging a fence. The driver was taken to 100 Mile House hospital for precautionary reasons. The cause of this collision is still being determined. No charges are being contemplated at this time.

Rope on motocross trail

On June 23, 100 Mile RCMP received a report that unknown persons had placed a rope across the downhill portion of a motocross trail at the 99 Mile ski hill south of 100 Mile House. The rope appeared to have been placed in order to knock someone from a bike.

Outstanding warrants

On June 21, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle on Horse Lake Road near 100 Mile House as the registered owner was believed to be the subject of outstanding arrest warrants.

The driver’s identity was confirmed and two warrants under the B.C. Sports Fishing Regulations were executed. The male was released roadside with a Court date of August 15 in Lillooet.

Assault

On June 20, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of an assault on Cariboo Trail in 100 Mile House. A male victim was located bleeding from injuries. A male suspect was reported fleeing from the area on foot. He was located a short distance away and arrested for assault causing bodily harm. The 39-year-old male was also subject to a number of conditions while being on a Community Sentence Order. The male was held to appear in Court. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime overnight of June 19, a set of four tires were stolen from a shed on Beazely Road in Deka Lake. The value of the stolen tires is estimated to be $2,000.00.

Sometime over the last week, a shed was broken into on Upper Houseman Road near Forest Grove and a Honda Generator was stolen. The value of the generated is estimated to be $3,000.00 If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.