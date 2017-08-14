Residents of Canim Lake, Hawkins Lake able to return home

Residents from Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake that were evacuated over the weekend are now able to go home.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) and the Canim Lake Indian Band announced that, due to successful firefighting efforts in the area the wildfire threat has been reduced, and residents are able to return to the area.

The area does, however, remain on alert.

“Residents are encouraged to consider that wildfire activity continues in these areas, air quality remains poor and the areas are still on evacuation alert,” says a release issued by the CRD. The release reminds residents that they need to be prepared to leave on short notice in case of a future evacuation order.

The release also encourages residents to remember that wildfires are still active in the area and that firefighting activities continue.

“It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations, potentially endangering nearby properties.

Residents of rural properties should also be on the lookout for dangerous trees in wildfire affected areas, according to the release.

“Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.”

The initial evacuation took place late Saturday evening, when a wildfire started likely due to lightning in the area.