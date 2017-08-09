Residential care patients return to 100 Mile House

Residents evacuated over a month ago are beginning their return to residential care facilities in 100 Mile House today, according to a release by Interior Health.

Approximately 80 residents are being returned to Mill Site Lodge and Fischer Place, Interior Health’s two 100 Mile House residential facilities.

The process will take a number of days, says Interior Health.

“Families of residents and patients in care will be contacted regarding plans for the return of their loved ones to their home community.”

While many of those evacuated have stayed in Kamloops, others received care in Merritt, Revelstoke and Salmon Arm.

Additionally, Interior Health has started the staged reopening of acute inpatient beds at the 100 Mile House District General Hospital for patients requiring hospital-based care.

Patients from 100 Mile House who were being cared for at another hospital due to the wildfire, will be able to return in the upcoming days, says the release.

“Any transfers will be based on individual patient care needs.”

Assisted living clients from Carefree Manor, were returned on Aug. 6.

Residents of the Carefree Manor, Mill Site Lodge and Fischer Place, along with acute care patients from the hospital, were evacuated on July 7 due to the Gustafsen fire.