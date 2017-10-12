Remaining campfire bans lifted for Cariboo

Category 2 and Category 3 fires now allowed in Cariboo Fire Centre

As of noon today, Oct. 12, the last remaining fire bans have been lifted for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Category 2 and Category 3 open fires are now allowed due to a decreased risk of wildfire in the region, according to a release by the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The release follows the lifting of the campfire ban on Sept. 22.

Campfires, sky lanterns, exploding targets and fireworks have all been allowed since that ban was lifted.

Those wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time.

While campfires and Category 2 and 3 open fires are now allowed, different restrictions may apply within the boundaries of a local government authority. The centre ask that you check with them before lighting any fire.

Otherwise, those wishing to do burning are reminded to make sure any fire is completely out before leaving the area.

In the past weeks several campfires were found abandoned within the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.