RCMP seize 40,000 fentanyl pills, 132 kgs of cocaine at B.C. port

Two B.C. residents have been charged in connection with 40,000 fentanyl pills and 132 kilograms of cocaine seized at the Port of Vancouver.

According to the RCMP, the investigation began when U.S. customs officers in Los Angeles alerted Canadian officials to three roller suitcases inside a refrigerated container arriving from Brazil and headed for Vancouver.

Canadian agents inspected the suitcases and found 110 packages containing more than 30 kilograms of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. Police arrested the two people shortly after.

The RCMP then searched a Richmond apartment and seized 40,000 fentanyl pills and a 1-kg. brick of methamphetamine.

Yan Chau Lam, also know as Andrew Lam, 48, of Richmond has been charged with conspiring to import a controlled substance, conspiring to possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and unlawfully possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Gertrude Cheong, also know as Sok Wai Cheong, 43, of Vancouver, has been charged with conspiring to possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.