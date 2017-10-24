Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie provides further details about how the government’s controversial Bill 62 will be implemented at the legislature in Quebec City Tuesday, October 24, 2017. The law bans people from giving or receiving public services if their face is covered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee says the recently adopted law that forces people receiving or giving public services to have their face uncovered is not repressive.

Vallee held a news conference in Quebec City this morning to outline how the controversial law will be implemented on a practical basis.

She says people getting on a bus or using the subway will not have to show their face unless they are using a card with photo ID.

Once that interaction with the driver or the employee in the ticket booth is finished, the person will be allowed to cover his or her face.

The legislation has been widely derided, with critics saying it targets Muslim women.

The Canadian Press

 

