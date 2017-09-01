New evacuation order expands north of Highway 24

A new evacuation order has gone out for an area along Highway 24 north to Horse Lake Road and including Fawn Creek Road.

The area does not include Lone Butte or the Anderson Subdivision south of Horse Lake, and includes an area east, stopping just before the Interlakes Corner.

The order is effective immediately, according to a release put out by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

People are asked to leave the area immediately.

“Due to immediate danger to life safety, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action,” says the release.

The evacuation route is along Horse Lake Road and Highway 24 to Highway 97.

Evacuees are asked to register with Emergency Support Services in 100 Mile House at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre and if they need group lodging to continue to Williams Lake, where services will be available at the Gibralter Room in the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

RVs and camper units will be welcome in 100 Mile House.

Related: Wind and extreme fire behaviour forecast on Elephant Hill fire tomorrow

What you should do:

· You must leave the area immediately.

· Close all windows and doors.

· Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

· Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

· Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

· Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and Keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

· Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

· Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

For more information residents are asked to contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.