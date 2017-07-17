Mount Polley ceases operations due to wildfires

Company says site is not under any immediate threat

Mount Polley Mining Corporation (MPMC) has ceased operations due to the wildfire situation.

Below is a statement from the company’s communication centre:

The forest fires in south central British Columbia continue to impact operations at the Mount Polley mine, located 56 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake.

An evacuation order was issued July 15 for the City of Williams Lake and surrounding areas, as well as restrictions on highway use. As major road networks to access the mine site are currently closed, MPMC initiated shutdown of site operations, and arranged for the safe transportation of employees from the site.

At this time, the mine is in a temporary period of care and maintenance.

MPMC has a small team of employees at the mine coordinating site safety, security, inspection and

regulatory compliance activities. These employees are working with the Ministry of Energy and Mines,

maintaining communication with the Forest Fire Response Team stationed at Big Lake, and monitoring public information channels. The mine site is not under any immediate threat from the forest fires.

MPMC does not expect employees to report to the site for their regularly scheduled shifts. Service Canada has put in place a reference code to process EI claims of employees affected by the evacuation order.

Provide reference code 5986012017071017 to apply for employment insurance benefits online or in person. We request that employees contact the mine at 250-790-2215 extension 2203 to confirm their current contact information, and if they require a Record of Employment.

MPMC intends to restart operations as soon as it’s safe and practical to do so, and will provide updates as warranted. Please continue to pay attention to public information channels for information pertaining to the forest fire situation, and keep your families safe. If you have any questions contact the mine at 250-790-2215 extension 2203.

Employees requiring Emergency Social Services should call the Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582 to register for financial aid and obtain directions to emergency lodging. For specific questions about Emergency Social Services or to register remotely call 1-800-585-9599.