Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

The death of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man whose body was found in a car in Field is being connected to a same-day discovery of a woman’s body in Lake Louise.

In a statement Tuesday, Lake Louise RCMP said a woman was found dead in a hotel room at Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon. At the time, officers were responding to a welfare check on an occupant in one of the rooms.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, but an autopsy has revealed her death was a homicide.

Investigators say they’ve collected sufficient evidence to link her death to the man whose body was also found Sunday inside a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra on Emerald Lake Road in Field. His name has not been released, and his death has been deemed not suspicious.

Police have released no further details about how to two people are connected, except to say they are not seeking any “additional suspects” in the deaths.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments
Next story
Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Just Posted

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Alberta truckers send truck-load of toys

Locals also encouraged to donate to help families in need this Christmas

Firefighters visit elementary schools

‘Plan two ways out’ main message to students

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Cariboo Regional District and Williams Lake calling for Fire Mitigation Strategy

Broadcast burning could stop wildfire spread

Cariboo Regional District wants say in pot legalization

Compliance and enforcement likely to fall on shoulders of municipal governments

Getting people working key component of wildfire recovery: CRD chair

Provincial and federal governments urged to push projects forward

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

Most Read