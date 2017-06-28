Local Big Bike breaks fundraising record

The longtime organizer of the Heart &Stroke Foundation’s Big Bike fundraiser in 100 Mile House (which took place on June 9) says it has beat all local records by raising more than $8,000.

April Roberts has participated in the Big Bike since its first ride here 12 years ago, with her team named TIB Jones &Friends, created in memory and honour of her father.

Even years when there have been several Big Bike teams, this year, her one team managed to surpass them all with the money it raised, she adds.

“I am pretty proud of that.”

Roberts says there is also bit more money yet to be added in that she and her team collected in a jar, so it will end up even higher than $8,000.

Her father, Thomas Ian Black Jones (nicknamed “TIB”) died of a massive stroke in 1992, so she wanted to both help the foundation raise awareness and funds, as well as honour her much-loved paternal mentor, she explains.

“He was 62 – way too young.”

Roberts hopes next year many more folks in the community will jump on board the Big Bike to join the campaign by forming a team to fundraise for pledges, so that 100 Mile House will beat this year’s record.

More information is online at https://www.heartandstroke.ca/get-involved/events.