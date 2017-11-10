Lion Ron Graves, guest auctioneer Donna Barnett and helper Sarah Miller auction off items and services donated by mostly local businesses at the annual 100 Mile Lions Auction. Chris Nickless photo.

Lions raise approximately $13,000

‘[Tickets] were sold out a good two weeks prior to the event’

There was a great crowd and the annual 100 Mile Lions Club auction on Saturday Nov. 4 went very well, according to Kim Taylor.

“It’s our main fundraiser for the year and most of the money stays in our community. It just goes to various things; it could go to special request for people in need for medical supplies that kind of thing, or to [the] health foundation, kid’s soccer, we do scholarships (we do three $1,000 scholarships), Gavin Lake forestry camp…”

This year they sold 143 tickets, when they usually only make up 120 tickets, she says

“We went up this year and were sold out a good two weeks prior to the event,” she says “We had an awesome turnout. People were very generous.”

“I’d like to thank everyone for their generosity and for supporting us. It was just a great year in light of everything that’s going on and we’re very pleased with it.

