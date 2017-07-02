Interac’s e-Transfer service back online

The banking service seems to be fixed after after troubles that began Thursday

Interac says its e-Transfer service is now back online at all financial institutions after experiencing intermittent issues that began Thursday evening.

In a posting on its Twitter account late Saturday night the company announced that full service had been restored, and it apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

INTERAC e-Transfer is currently unavailable. The service has been taken offline to address tech issues. We apologize for the inconvenience. — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 1, 2017

INTERAC e-Transfer is now enabled for all Financial institutions. Some banks may require additional time to finalize on their end. 1/2 — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 2, 2017

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. Read more at Interac.ca 2/2 — INTERAC (@INTERAC) July 2, 2017

Interac took the e-Transfer service offline Thursday to address an “internal technical issue” that caused service disruptions for a number of customers trying to transfer money online.

Several customers immediately took to Twitter in search of answers, with some complaining they couldn’t pay their rent for the next month.

In an earlier statement Saturday, the company said that no other services, including Debit, Flash, Online or Cash, had been affected.

In a statement published on its website, Interac assured customers that its systems were not attacked and that their data was secure.

The Canadian Press

