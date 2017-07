Drive BC said that there is no detour

A motor vehicle incident has closed Hwy. 97 about 40 kilometres north of Cache Creek, according to Drive BC. The closure is just south of Clinton.

#BCHwy97 closed between #CacheCreek and #ClintonBC due to a motor vehicle incident and helicopter medevac. Estimated opening not available. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 3, 2017

The transportation agency said that there is no detour and an estimated time of re-opening is not available but that a helicopter medevac is en route.

More to come.