Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

The RCMP have confirmed human remains have been found at the property on Salmon River Road they have been searching for the past three days.

The property located in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road has been the subect of an intensive search for the past three days.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation which is being lead by the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit.

They say no further information about the remains is being released at this time.

