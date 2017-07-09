VIDEO: Highway 97 closed in both directions north of 100 Mile House

Highway 24 remains open, Highway 97 south of Quesnel open to northbound traffic

A picture taken looking north towards Williams Lake along Highway 97 taken shortly before the road closed on July 7. Max Winkelman photo.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions 2 km north of 100 Mile House to Lac la Hache due to extreme fire behaviour, according to Drive BC.

The road closures are at the Canim Hendrix intersection north of 100 Mile House and the Timothy Lake Road intersection at Lac la Hache.

Highway 97 is open to northbound traffic 15 km south of Quesnel.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Cache Creek due to a forest fire.

Highway 24 remains open.

Check drivebc.com for updates before travelling.

WATCH: 100 Mile House editor Max Winkelman gives you a look at the scene: