Health Minister visits 100 Mile

Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix says he was in 100 Mile House and was travelling through the South Cariboo to listen to the heroic efforts of healthcare workers.

“To hear the stories of what people did what they gave up what they sacrificed, the work they did, at every level here in 100 Mile and Williams Lake is an extraordinary thing. So really the reason I’m here is to say thank you, to hear the things we might be able to do to improve the situation of course but to say thank you to staff and volunteers and the community which did an act above and beyond the call of duty.”

When it comes to smoke, especially for people with respiratory conditions, Dix says people need a plan in place and to follow the practical advice of Interior Health, doctors, nurse practitioners and other health professionals.

There will be lessons learned, says Dix, even though people have gone above and beyond.

“There’s going to be a process for learning, but we’re still in the midst of this.”

Dix says he thinks there are some extraordinary examples of how people dealt with prescription drugs.

“I think we did a very good job of that, but I think there are specific lessons to be learned on how we deal with it when we have a lot of people who don’t have their scripts or prescription with them.”

Dix says the response from doctors to deal with that by setting up clinics was extraordinary.

“Obviously at the end of this, we’re going to consider all that.”