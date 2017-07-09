Gustafsen fire estimate updated to 5,000 hectares

11:50 a.m. update: The size of the Gustafsen fire is now estimated to be 5,000 hectares, says Heather Rice, Information Officer for the Gustafsen fire, adding that it’s simply a better estimate and that the fire hasn’t grown substantially in the last day or so.

There are 120 firefighters, 14 helicopters, 30 pieces of equipment and an incident management team working on it.

“I think it remained relatively calm overnight, I haven’t heard of any significant changes.”

According to Rice, they’re also planning a burn off (or controlled burn) within the fire perimeter to focus on the forest fuels around the West Frazer and Norbord work sites and to strengthen the southern guard where it’s safer to work. They’re also focussing their efforts on the east to protect residential areas and the highway 97 corridor.

Evacuations remain in effect for 103 Mile, 108 Mile, 105 Mile and the western part of Lac la Hache.

Highway 97 remains open, according to Drive BC.

Police have asked vehicles to avoid pulling over along the highway through 103 Mile to 108 Mile. Roadblocks remain in place for roads into the evacuated communities.