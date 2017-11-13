Free mental health training

The British Columbia Schizophrenia Society (BCSS) is offering a 30-hour education program “Strengthening Families Together-First Nation Edition in 100 Mile House. The BCSS is presently developing a culturally sensitive version of their long-standing, Strengthening Families Together program, through a three-year pilot project. This 10-session group for families and friends, provides information, coping skills, and support.

The things taught during the training session will include the different types of mental illnesses, the medications and treatments for mental illness and how to cope with and support your loved one living with a mental illness.

The training is designed for those who are supporting someone suffering from a mental illness. It is free to the public. A completion certificate will be issued.

Training dates are Nov. 15, 16, 22, 23, are 24.

For further information please contact Cariboo Educator Monique at cariboo@bcss.org or phone 250-302-1210. You must pre-register to attend.