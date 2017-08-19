Fire south of Buffalo Lake a holdover from earlier lightning

“Yesterday with a little bit of wind, the fire heated up and became visible to us”

“We do have a small fire about a kilometer south of Buffalo Lake,” says Mike McCulley.

The fire is a holdover from lightning that occurred last week.

“Yesterday with a little bit of wind, the fire heated up and became visible to us. We have had good success with our initial attack. As soon as the fire was noticed, we sent two initial attack crews into the site. They were successful at containing that fire to a very small size.”

There are currently 16 firefighters working on the fire and doing some falling, says McCulley.

“We don’t expect the fire to grow very much. It’s less than a hectare in size and again that’s because of the excellent success from our initial attack crews and getting on that fire was extremely helpful.”

People should expect more smoke today though, says McCulley