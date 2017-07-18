Families in the 105 will soon hear about their homes

Cariboo Regional District Chair Al Richmond says people who live in the 105 near Abel Road and Lily Pad Lake — some of the first to receive evacuation orders due to the Gustafsen fire, will soon be hearing from him with regards to their homes.

If you don’t hear from Richmond personally, that’s good news, he says.

Otherwise, he will be calling people who have lost their homes to the fire.

For the first time since the fire began, conditions have been safe enough to get into the 105 area.

“We did the inventory. I understand it’s complete, so staff are going to go down through and compile a list for me and then I’m going to get on the phone as soon as I have a list and start calling people,” he says.

“I’m hoping, meaning me personally, that I’m going to have that done by Thursday.”

Evacuation orders for Abel Lake Road and Tatton Station Road were the first to go out on Thursday, July 6, the first day of the Gustafsen fire. They were shortly followed by more properties along those roads along with properties along Lily Pad Lake Road, Helena Lake Road and Exeter McKinley Road.

The next day, on July 7, an evacuation order went into effect for properties in the 108 Mile Ranch and the 105 community.

So far, Richmond has only confirmed that two properties were lost in the 108 and none were lost on the east side of Highway 97 in the 103.

No structures have been destroyed in 100 Mile house proper.

