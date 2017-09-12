Evacuation order lifted to south east of Sheridan Lake

An evacuation order for the area to the south east of Sheridan Lake Lake along North Bonaparte Road has been partially downgraded to an alert, according to a release by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

The section that has been downgraded opens the North Bonaparte Road south of Sheridan Lake within the CRD and allows residents in the area to return home.

The area remains on alert.

The remaining evacuation order between Little Green Lake and Sheridan Lake remains the last area on evacuation order in the CRD.

The district reminds residents that they are returning to an area that has been profoundly impacted by wildfire and that wildfires remain active and firefighting continues in the area.