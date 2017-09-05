Evacuation order for properties west of Eagan Lake

The Thompson Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order to the west of Eagan Lake due to threat from the Elephant Hill fire.

Because of “the potential danger to life and health” the order applies to 6385 and 7665 Eagan Lake Rd, as well as properties located within the area indicated on the map above.

The order includes Peel Lake, but at this time Eagan Lake itself remains under an evacuation alert.

Those ordered to evacuate are asked to travel to Highway 24 and then take highway 5 to Kamloops.

They are asked to shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

Those with large animals or livestock are asked to contact the Emergency Operations centre at 1-8660377-7188.

Emergency Support Services such as food and accommodation are available at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops.

All evacuees are required to register with the Red Cross.