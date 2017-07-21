Evacuation order could change, be patient: Williams Lake Mayor

Some options for re-entry could include restrictions for minors, and mandatory transportation

Smoke billows from the forests above Fox Mountain Saturday near Williams Lake. Winds fanned the flames causing the Wildwood and Fox Mountain fires to merge. The Wildwood fire is now estimated to be 13,000 hectares. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)

Leading up to what is expected to be another dry and windy weekend, the mayor of Williams Lake has hinted on social media that some residents could be back in the lakecity as early as next week.

“The determining factor for return early next week and what that may look like will be the opening of the roads. What happens with the wind and fires,” Mayor Walt Cobb posted on his Facebook page Friday evening.

“We have now been advised that the emergency at the hospital should be ready some time Monday.”

Two of the three power lines have been reinstated as well as one pharmacy and at least on grocery story is ready and supplied, he added.

However, Cobb also warned residents the evacuation order currently displacing thousands of residents in Prince George, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland will not be a free-for-all.

“When a return home is announced it will not be a full return,” he said, “we will still be under an alert and with the fire situation could go back to an evacuation if necessary.”

Some options for re-entry could include restrictions for minors, and whether residents have their own transportation. Those in Kamloops and Prince George could be allowed to return on different days to not cause traffic issues returning into the lakecity.

“Please be patient on your return as you were on the evacuation,” he concluded. “I want everyone home safe.”