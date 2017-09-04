Evacuation order and alert lifted for Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake

Alerts have been in place in the area since Aug. 12.

The Cariboo Regional District has lifted both the evacuation order and evacuation alert for the Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake area.

The evacuation order was the second to take place in the area, following a fire south of Canim Lake.

An excursion of that fire outside the guard, prompted the most recent evacuation order.

Alerts have been in place in the area since August 12, when a lightning storm sparked several fires in the area, including the South Canim Lake fire as well as one near Hawkins Lake.