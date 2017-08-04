Evacuation alert issued for Hat Creek, Tranquille areas

Strong winds from the north are pushing the Elephant Hill wildfire back to the south. This picture shows fire near the Trans-Canada Highway east of Cache Creek on the morning of AZugust 4. Tom Moe

Evacuation order for Vidette, and state of local emergency declared in Copper Desert Country.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has issued an Evacuation Alert for the Hat Creek and Tranquille Valley areas. The list of affected addresses and a map of the areas is included.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Electoral Areas “E”, “I”, and “J” in the Deadman Vidette area.

A State of Local Emergency has been issued for Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country).

The Elephant Hill wildfire continues to pose an imminent threat to people and property in the Tranquille Valley and Hat Creek areas, resulting in the need to issue an Evacuation Alert.

The alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises and property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT:

1. Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception centrer.

2. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance, passports), photographs, and immediate care needs for dependents.

3. Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

4. Collect pets and pet needs.

5. If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

IN THE EVENT AN EVACUATION IS REQUIRED:

Residents in the above described areas identified on the map will need to exit the area. If you require support services such as food and accommodation, please register at the Sandman Centre at 300 Lorne Street, Kamloops, B.C.

Sudden strong winds from the north have pushed the Elephant Hill wildfire to the south over the last 48 hours. The fire, which started on July 6, now covers more than 100,000 hectares.

Tranquille Valley & Hat Creek Areas Alert Aug 4-17 1700 by Barbara Roden on Scribd