Dinner & Paint fundraiser with Canim Lake Band

Canim Lake Band is hosting Dinner &Paint Night on July 8, as a community fundraiser for the family of a very sick little girl.

Event organizer Julianne Peters says this includes a three-hour painting class with all materials provided, a home-cooked dinner, as well as door prizes, and there will also be a 50/50 draw.

Peters, a Canim Lake Band member, explains Mia Archie is a little girl with a rare and serious blood disorder of the Immune System, known as TPP 2 (Tripeptidyl Peptadase 2), or “Triangles Disease”.

Noting the young girl’s family perseveres to find a successful treatment for their little girl, Peters adds she started the fundraiser to assist with the costs they incur travelling back and forth to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.

Dinner &Paint Night takes place at the Canim Lake Band Community Hall, and she is hoping that residents in their general area will participate, in particular.

”I would also like to tie in the community of the Canim Lake Band along with people that live out in the Canim Lake area, as well as of Forest Grove. We are just trying to get more of a ‘community feeling’ with the local people.”

You must call ahead to register for tickets that are $50 each, including both the dinner (served at 5 p.m.), the painting session (6 to 9 p.m.) and all the necessary art supplies.

Dinner will offer homemade bannock tacos, freshly prepared salsa and guacamole, as well as tortilla chips and a refreshment. “Canim Lake Band Community continues to support the Archie Family in their pursuit of a happy, healthy life for Mia Archie.”

Hoping to have a great turnout, if ticket sales and reactions to this event are good, they plan to try this venue for other community fundraising events, she notes.

“We have tentatively scheduled this venue for two upcoming fundraisers for July 22, and September 23, to support other families and wellness programs in the community.”

To purchase tickets for Dinner &Paint Night or similar upcoming events, e-mail your specific request (or questions) to Julianne.Peters87@gmail.com.

“If they don’t make it in for this one, we will start registering people for the fall fundraisers.”

Peters notes the dinner will also be open to the participants and spectators at a baseball tournament being hosted by Canim Lake Band at the same time, with priority to pre-sold art session ticket holders.

The community hall is adjacent to the band office located about 30 kilometres northeast of 100 Mile House on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road (turn right toward the band office, opposite the school). No tickets will be available at the door, so be sure to reserve your spot ahead of time (e-mail money transfer is available).

There is also more information available online at the public Facebook page Paint Night Fundraiser, or call the Canim Lake Family Wellness Centre at 250-395-2502.