Crews continue to work on Canim Lake, Hawkins Lake fire perimeters

While there has been visible activity on the Canim Lake fire today, Fire Information Officer Kylan McKeen says that crews are continuing to try and contain the fire within the current guard.

The fire is currently “being held” and crews continue to mop up from the perimeter into the fire.

“There are hotspots within the perimeter,” says McKeen. “Nothing to be worried about and crews will be extinguishing those hotspots when located.”

There are 31 fire fighters and five pieces of heavy equipment working on the fire.

The Hawkins Lake fire has 32 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment on it today, says McKeen.

“Crews continue to monitor and reduce the fire down there and part of that will be applied by extending and upkeeping a sprinkler line that has been put down.”

If people are concerned about what they are seeing, McKeen says to give him or the fire centre a call at 250-617-7890.

“They can give us a call here and I will be able to talk to the appropriate people to see what’s happening.”