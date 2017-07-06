Construction started on 108 Mile water system

Construction of the 108 Mile Ranch water treatment system has begun and will continue throughout the rest of the year. The boil water advisory remains in effect for 103 Mile. Max Winkelman photo.

Construction has begun on the new water treatment plant for the 108 Mile Ranch water system.

Excavation and land clearing started in May 2017 and the plant’s construction will continue throughout the rest of the year.

The expected project completion date is by the end of February 2018.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) awarded the plant construction contract to BREE Contracting Ltd. of 100 Mile House.

The new plant will be adjacent to the existing pump house located on Kallum Drive in 108 Mile Ranch.

During construction, crews may need to close Kallum Drive for brief periods or the road may be limited to alternating single-lane traffic.

Please drive with caution, slow down and obey signs and traffic control personnel.

For the 103 Mile water system, the Boil Water Notice issued by Interior Health remains in effect. It will stay in effect until the new wells and pump house are completed.

The CRD drilled two new groundwater wells in January 2017 and completed pumping tests in March 2017, which determined the well yield and water quality.

The final design of the new pump house and disinfection system, along with the associated electrical and mechanical components, is complete and the project will go to tender early in July.

The new facility is expected to be complete by late Fall 2017.

The existing wells that supply the 103 Mile water system date back to the early 1970s and do not meet current standards for well construction.

As a result, surface water leaks into the wells and contaminates the water during significant rainfall events or periods of snowmelt.

The new wells intercept the same aquifer as the old wells; however, the new wells meet modern construction standards to prevent infiltration of surface water.

For more information about the 108 Mile or 103 Mile water system projects, contact the CRD’s Environmental Services Department at 250-392-3351.

The Cariboo Regional District operates a number of water and sewer utilities for small, unincorporated communities located within the Regional District boundaries.

Learn more at cari boord.ca.