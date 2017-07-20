Clinton Corridor and other evacuation orders downgraded

Evacuation orders are being downgraded to an alert for the Clinton Corridor and partially for Cache Creek north, Hihium Lake, Loon Lake and the area east of Clinton.

The new alert includes all properties west of Highway 97 that were previously on an evacuation order, properties immediately bordering the east side of the highway that were previously on evacuation order.

The Highway 97 corridor is now open from the Southern boundary of Bonaparte Indian Reserve up to and including the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 24.

