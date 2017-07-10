Buy a drink, help out B.C. wildfire evacuees

All donations made at BC Liquor Stores go straight to the Red Cross

Have some fun and help out the evacuees while you’re at it: that’s the message from BC Liquor Stores.

Customers can give $2, $5 or more at the till with all proceeds going directly to the Red Corss.

According to the the liquor distribution branch, “funds will help with immediate needs for those affected, such as providing evacuees with shelter, food and water.”

“Our partnership with BC Liquor Stores provides an easy way for people to reach out and help their fellow British Columbians affected by the fires,” said Kimberley Nemrava, vice president of the B.C. and Yukon branch of the Canadian Red Cross.

