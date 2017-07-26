BREAKING: Wildfire breaks out near Monte Lake

Highway 97 is closed near Monte Lake due to a fire and a local state of emergency has been declared

UPDATE: 7:19 p.m.

The wildfire burning near Monte Lake is now estimated at 60 hectares in size and is continuing to spread.

Hot weather and high winds are causing issues for those battling the blaze.

There is currently 31 forestry crew members on site along with air tankers.

A tactical evacuation is currently taken place for homes in the area, as structures are threatened.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is burning away from Highway 97 and is flames are moving into the trees.

There is currently no cause for the fire.

UPDATE: 6:20 p.m.

BC Wildfire service is responding to a blaze on Martin Mountain, located East of Kamloops and North of Monte Lake.

The fire is estimated at 30 hectares in size and both air support and ground crews are on scene.

The winds are picking in the area causing serious concerns for firefighters.

Those on social media are reporting heavy smoke blowing into the Barnhartvalle area of Kamloops.

A local State of Emergency has been declared for the Monte Lake area.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the state of emergency at 6:17 p.m.

“A state of local emergency exists in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands) due to the Monte Lake fire, potentially resulting is severe impact of the local economy and the well being of the community,” reads the document below.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions near Paxton Valley Rd at Monte Lake due to Forest Fire.

According to reports the blaze broke out about 5 p.m. close to the Hiwan Ranch.

Those on social media are reporting smoke and flame in the grass close to the road.

Early reports indicate BC Wildfire is on scene with air support.

