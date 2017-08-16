Bonaparte, Criss Creek evacuation order downgraded

Residents of the Bonaparte and Criss Creek areas are allowed to go home.

As of 4 p.m. on Aug. 16, the evacuation order was rescinded by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

“The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre has been advised that the imminent risk of danger to life and properties in the Bonaparte and Criss Creek areas has diminished at this time,” says a release issued by the district.

Local residents have been on evacuation order since August 12.

The area encompasses a section to the east of the Elephant Hill fire, from where the Thompson-Nicola Regional District borders the Cariboo Regional District south to Highway 1.

Properties around Bonaparte Lake, Eagan Lake, and Machete Lake are included in the downgrade. For the full list of addresses see the official release.

The area remains on evacuation alert. The district reminds residents that the order may need to be reissued if the “risk of danger to life and property should again warrant such action.”