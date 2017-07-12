Black Press websites deliver latest fire news during partial print publication pause

The unprecedented wildfire situation in the Cariboo and North Thompson regions has dramatically impacted hundreds of businesses and thousands of residents. Black Press and its employees are among them.

Despite the extremely challenging conditions, our reporters are continuing to provide online updates, either still in their communities, or remotely in the case of evacuations. They are supported by digital editorial teams based in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland regions, who have been generating round-the-clock updated coverage for all Black Press websites and social media.

Until the extreme fire situation subsides, the Black Press printing plant in Williams Lake, The Williams Lake Tribune and 100 Mile House Free Press have suspended print operations. The following newspaper editions will not be published this week as a result of the suspension of operations at the Williams Lake Press Centre:

The Williams Lake Tribune will continue to produce its E-edition but will not produce a print edition until further notice. The 100 Mile House Free Press will not produce an E-edition or print edition until the evacuation order for 100 Mile House has been lifted and normal business operations can resume. The websites for the Williams Lake Tribune and the 100 Mile house Free Press will continue to be updated round-the-clock.

Please note that effective the week of July 17, the Northern Connector will be consolidated into the regular editions of the Terrace Standard, Prince Rupert Northern View and Kitimat Northern Sentinel. All three of the aforementioned publications will move to a Thursday publication date from their existing Wednesday publication date effective the week of July 17th until further notice.