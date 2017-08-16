Bee sting part of vehicle rollover

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 125 calls for service during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Van damaged

On Aug. 14, RCMP received a report of mischief to a moving van parked in the 300 block of Highway 97 in 100 Mile House. Sometime over the last week unknown persons jumped on the roof of the van causing damage.

Collision

On Aug. 13, RCMP were called to a report of a two vehicle collision on Highway and Easzee Dr. in 108 Mile Ranch.

It was determined that a smaller vehicle turned onto Easzee Dr. from the highway causing a collision with a south bound truck.

There were no injuries reported. Traffic was delayed in the area as both vehicles were blocking lanes of travel.

Open liquor

On Aug. 13, while dealing with above noted vehicle incident in 108 Mile Ranch, members observed males drinking alcohol inside a vehicle which was stopped in traffic due to the crash.

The driver was subject to a roadside breath test which was under the limit.

The driver and passenger were provided violation tickets for open liquor in a motor vehicle and the driver was issued an additional ticket for driving without consideration.

ATV crash

On Aug. 13, RCMP were called to a report of an ATV crash at a residence in the 7000 block of Holmes Rd.

It was determined that a side by side ATV was being operated on private property with three occupants aboard. The ATV flipped on its side and two of the passenger received minor injuries and were taken to hospital by EHS.

None of the occupants was wearing protective equipment or seatbelts.

Theft

On Aug. 12, RCMP received a report of a theft of a bicycle from a residence on the 6000 block of Grey Cr.

The bicycle is described as a blue mountain bike and it was taken from the garage on the property.

Collision

On Aug. 9, RCMP were called to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 7000 block of Highway 24.

The driver of the vehicle advised that she had swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the vehicle before going into the ditch.

There were three occupants inside the vehicle and the driver received non-life threatening injuries.

Break and enter

On Aug. 9, RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a residence in the 3000 block of Gunn Rd. in Lac la Hache. Liquor, coins, and a large amount of custom jewellery were taken.

The incident was believed to have occurred in early July.

Spray paint

On Aug. 8, RCMP received a report of mischief to a driveway gate in the 5000 block of Dawson Rd.

The gate had been spray painted with yellow paint depicting swear words.

Bee sting

On Aug. 8, RCMP were called to a report of a single vehicle rollover in the 7000 block of Horse Lake Rd.

A vehicle was heading toward 100 Mile House when the driver was apparently stung by a bee which caused the driver to look away from the road.

The vehicle was likely over corrected and lost control and went into the ditch where it rolled over onto the roof. The two occupants had to be removed from the vehicle by the Fire Department. Both were treated by EHS but no injuries were reported.