Vancouver, Surrey among most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Bed bugs are tiny, yet can become such a nuisance in an otherwise happy home.

With summer season the ideal time for travel, pest control company Orkin Canada released a list Tuesday of the top 25 Canadian cities dealing with the unwelcome visitors.

The rankings were based on all the company’s bed bug treatments at residential and commercial properties from July 1, 2016 to June 30 of this year.

Toronto may appear to be the natioanl capital for the pests, but Vancouver made the list at No. 3 as the best of the worst in B.C.

Surrey also clinched the top 20 spot and Burnaby was the 21st worst for the troublesome little critters.

The top 10 cities were:

Toronto Winnipeg Vancouver Ottawa St. John’s Edmonton Halifax Sudbury, Ont. Scarborough, Ont. Calgary

Entomologists say having a clean room does not prevent bed bugs, which can each lay up to five eggs in one day.

Orkin suggests keeping all luggage elevated while you’re on vacation and away from soft furnishings.

Upon returning home, luggage should be left in the garage and all clothing run through the dryer at the highest appropriate temperature for 15 minutes.

To find bed bugs, homeowners can inspect beds, soft furnishings and framed pictures thoroughly and look for insects, blood stains, dead bugs and eggs.

