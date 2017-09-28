Aurora Borealis light up night sky above BC

It was a sight to see Wednesday night in many areas around British Columbia as the northern lights — or Aurora Borealis — were on full display in the night sky.
Photos and timelapse video show the green hues beautifully cast against the half moon sky with stars twinkling above.
Here are some of our favourite images and if you have more you’d like to share, post them below or send them to your local Black Press editor.
Victoria had a welcome visitor, late last night.
The aurora came to visit last night. Not as intense as I'd hoped but always a treat to see it. If nothing else, spending an hour on the beach on a calm, peaceful night was very relaxing, though not conducive to a productive day of work….
Went on a impromptu hunt for some Northern Lights last night. Safe to say I am now addicted. Mt Vernon lights in the center and if you look closely you can see Mt. Baker in the background next to those city lights.
I was one of three people on top mount 7 at 12am to witness this most breath taking beautiful display of aurora borealis. It's danced across the sky till the wee hours of the mourning! I am so humbled by this experience!
I was ready to go to sleep when I suddenly felt inspired to go take advantage of the clear night and take some photos of Nelson with the stars above. I pulled over on the side of the highway and stumbled upon a little rock staircase that turned into a trail down to Kootenay Lake, I took one shot of Nelson and then looked to my left and the sky suddenly went from a faint glow to vibrant flashing beams of green and red light. The last time I saw the Aurora Borealis in High Level, Alberta, I spent so much time focused on taking photos I think I forgot to enjoy them. This time I just watched in spine-tingling amazement as the skies danced and I waited until they faded a little before going back to the camera.
Being up north for work I was hoping to see some northern lights but that was just insane last night. Was lucky to have my camera…just dancing across the sky.