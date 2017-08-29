Aug. 29: Elephant Hill fire grows beyond containment lines on northeast

“Winds have definitely kicked up and that’s compounded with several days of sustained hot and dry conditions. I know certainly, we’re record breaking in terms of some temperatures we’re seeing for this late in August. It’s definitely been a challenge with how dry things are and that rain we’ve received last week, no further lingering helpful effects are left out there,” says Fire Information Officer for the Elephant Hill fire Claire Allen.

“In terms of the growth that we’re seeing today, all along the north flank definitely more active fire behaviour. The fire right now is predominantly rank 3 to rank 4. So that ranges from a moderately vigorous surface fire to a passive crown fire. Winds are variable speeds but definitely gusty in the area.”

The majority of the fire activity is within the containment lines but the fire has moved beyond containment lines on the northeast tip, says Allen.

“All available resources, which includes airtankers, are currently responding. Where the fire is, where it’s moved out of containment lines, happens to be a mixed fuel type area. So mixed evergreen as well as deciduous fuel types. Having that variability, especially with the deciduous fuel types, definitely does slow down the fire’s growth to the north. Deciduous fuel types have a much higher moisture content, so they’re not as conducive to aggressive fire behaviour and burning.”

Winds are expected to continue throughout the evening and gusty, slackening a bit, but the next 36 to 48 hours will be windy, she says.

“We have assigned night crews to be operating along the north flank of the fire and they’ll be monitoring the fire growth and working with structural protection specialists to make sure that structural protection units that are on any at risk infrastructure are up and running … and making sure that the fire is monitored 24 hours a day.”

She says concerns from Pressy Lake residents are understandable.

“When we do say that the fire is burning internal to the existing fire perimeter, that does include the Pressy Lake area. So the fire is active around Pressy Lake but is not immediately threatening structures at this time and we do have structural protection specialists working in that area.”

There’s still aggressive fire behaviour to the south of Hihium Lake that crews and aviation resources are responding to, she says. She adds that on the western part of the fire below the Bonaparte River the containment lines are not being challenged at this time.

The BC Wildfire Service website will be updated this evening as it is an evolving situation she says.