Aug. 20: Guard around 100 per cent of Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake fire

Smoke was seen south of Canim Lake on Saturday, Aug. 19. Sylvia Knopf photo.

There’s a guard around 100 per cent of the perimeters of both the fire south of Canim Lake and the fire south of Hawkins Lake, says Fire Information Officer Alison Martin.

“We’ve got 28 firefighters on the south of Canim Lake fire. We’ve got hose lay installed around the perimeter of the fire and there are still several hot spots burning but these are well within the perimeter.”

Crews are working to remove fuel from the edge of the fire guard and in some places they’re monitoring up to the guard, says Martin.

“Aerial bucketing is available if they need it.”

“Then on Hawkins Lake, we’ve got 14 firefighters and sprinklers have been installed on one of the perimeters to protect the perimeter between the cat guards but the guard does remain secure and crews will work to extinguish any hotspots they come across today.”

Fire behaviour is fairly minimal at the moment given the high relative humidity levels, says Martin.