13 collisions in the past week

Drivers asked to drive according to winter conditions

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 81 calls for service or complaints during the past week. Some highlights are as follows:

Collisions

Over the past week, 100 Mile RCMP were kept busy by attending 13 collisions on different roads in the 100 Mile House area including Highway 97, Highway 24, Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and Horse Lake Road.

The majority of these collisions were caused by deteriorating road and weather conditions and the lack of appropriate response from the motoring public.

100 Mile RCMP are reminding drivers to drive according to the winter weather conditions and ensure their vehicles are equipped with the appropriate winter equipment.

Collision

On Nov. 4, police and rescue crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road.

One of the local tow truck drivers had located tracks leading off the road and over an embankment.

The tow truck operator stopped and went down the 70-foot embankment and located a male in the vehicle.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue were called to assist with a long line rescue and the male driver was taken to 100 Mile Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The male driver was subsequently transported to Royal Inland Hospital for further examination. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing.

Unsecured firearm

On Nov. 4, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a firearm being left unattended in a vehicle parked at a local hotel.

Upon arrival, police officers noted that a rifle was in plain view and the vehicle was not secured contrary to the storage requirements of the Criminal Code. The rifle and other ammunition were seized from the vehicle.

Police are looking to speak with the registered owner of the vehicle and the investigation is continuing.