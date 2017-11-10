108 Mile VFD thanked with pasta proceeds

Pasta dinner tickets on sale now for appreciation dinner

The efforts of 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department (108 VFD) crew during this year’s wildfires have prompted the 108 Lions Club to sponsor an appreciation dinner.

108 Lions president Donna White invites everyone to attend the Pasta Dinner being held at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Hall on Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and available at the 108 Supermarket, 108 Esso and at Spruce Hill Resort and Spa.

“It is [being held] as a result to the community asking what we can do to say thanks to the fire crews. All the money that we make will be donated back to the 108 Fire Department.”

The community can turn out with their advance tickets to enjoy a terrific meal sponsored by Spruce Hill, co-sponsor for this appreciation event, to help demonstrate its profound thanks to these local firefighters and fire department members, she explains.

White says the 108 VFD members are also welcomed to bring along their spouses, noting many of them also had their plans (and meals) cut short due to the wildfire callouts. Dinner tickets will be gifted to the fire department members ahead of the event.

A student banner will allow the community members who turn out to sign their names, along with the Mile 108 Elementary School children who made it, as a keepsake for the VFD to hang in their fire hall.

For more information, call Donna White at 250-644-8171, white_don@shaw.ca

