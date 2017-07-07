100 Mile Mayor encourages residents to stay calm

8:15 p.m. July 7: 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall says that 100 Mile House is still out of danger from the Gufstasen forest fire burning north west of town.

“We’re still feeling confident. We’re talking with the RCMP, we’re talking with the authorities and we’re also talking with our fire department,” he says.

Currently, the municipal district is under an evacuation alert, which means they do not need to evacuate at this time

103 Mile, 105 Mile, 108 Mile Ranch and parts of Lac la Hache are currently evacuation orders.

While Campsall was unable to say whether any structures have been damaged in the evacuated areas, he says nothing has been destroyed within municipal boundaries so far.

“We’ve not lost anything in 100 Mile and again, I have to say it’s because of the firefighters.”

Crews have joined the 100 Mile House department from other districts.

“They’ve been working tirelessly to put up big fire berms and make sure things are wetted down and moving logs away from where it could happen,” says Campsall.

Campsall encourages residents in the area to check the official communication outlets for up to date information. The 100 Mile & District is keeping their website updated with the latest information on evacuations in 100 Mile House, while the Cariboo Regional District has set up an emergency operations centre and is providing information on their website and Facebook page on the latest evacuations throughout the South Cariboo.

He says don’t rely on rumours passed along social media.

“Go to the places that have the right information because we’ve got a lot of false information out there,” he says. “Everybody just be calm”

For those who are evacuated an evacuation centre has been established at the South Cariboo Rec Centre in 100 Mile House and the Ramada in Williams Lake and evacuees are encouraged to register there.

“All the volunteers and all the work that’s being done here is just absolutely incredible,” says Campsall.