100 Mile House resident missing

Police are requesting help in finding a missing 100 Mile House resident.

Maria Martha Watt, 88, has not been seen in over a week, according to the RCMP. She has not spoken to loved ones in ten days.

Prince George RCMP received a missing persons report on Sunday, July 16 and have since made “extensive efforts” to locate Watt.

A description of her and her vehicle have been provided to police officers at wildfire check points throughout the 100 Mile House area and to detachments throughout the Interior.

Police have also checked her residence and evacuation centres in Prince George and Kamloops, but have been unable to find her.

So far, RCMP believe that Watt has not registered as an evacuee at any of the emergency centres.

Watt is described as Caucasian, 160 cm (5 feet 3 inches) tall, 66 kg (145 lbs), with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Photos are not yet available.

Watt may be driving a grey 2004 Honda CRV with a B.C. licence plate 081 HCN and may go by the last name Lascelle or Lascelle-Watt.

If you have any information about Maria Watt, or where she might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or police in the jurisdiction in your area.

