Tour your new home without even being there

It’s just like being there … without the scheduling, the drive and the time to take a tour.

RE/MAX 100 Mile House introduces brand new technology to the South Cariboo region this week: a 360-degree virtual reality camera that allows prospective buyers to tour a home from the comfort of their living room, office or coffee shop!

“The quality of the product is excellent,” says David Jurek, realtor and owner of RE/MAX 100 Mile House, the only real estate office in the area with the technology. “It’s like having an open house 24-hours a day, seven days a week. People are excited!”

The technology

Essentially, 100 Mile House’s RE/MAX realtors set the camera on a tripod at various points in the home, about five to eight feet apart. The camera captures an eye-level, 360-degree image in 4K quality from that point before being moved to another location. With the scans complete, the technology compiles the images into a three-dimensional package with floorplan and virtual tour prospective buyers can explore in realistic detail, Jurek explains.

For buyers

Given the serious investment they’re about to make, it’s common for home buyers to look at a dozen or more homes through the buying process. How many of those do they know – almost immediately – aren’t right for them? The virtual tour is so realistic, they can easily narrow the prospects before heading out on the road … or even add some they might not have considered based solely on the description and photo. For out-of-town buyers, the time savings are even more significant.

For sellers

While offering the virtual tour reduces the number of casual visitors traipsing through a home – effectively reducing the stress of repeated showings for sellers – it increases the number of serious buyers, Jurek notes, pointing to a RE/MAXstudy that found homeowners sold 56 per cent faster.

Jurek and his 100 Mile House RE/MAX team will offer a complementary virtual tour package with every listing. “With winter approaching, this technology will allow us to continue marketing this area even during times when we don’t normally see a huge amount of visitors,” he notes.

“And for those who are trying to sell a tenanted property, this will allow us to virtually shoe the home on short notice without disrupting the tenant.”

