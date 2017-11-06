Jodi Christianson, left, and Melissa Shewchuk of Rustic Elements. Visit the 100 Mile House shop to find everything you need to plan and create the perfect event.

It’s party time! Event planning is easy with the local pros

5 simple steps to creating event magic

From an elegant New Year’s Eve gathering to a company Christmas party, finding everything you need to create event magic can be challenging – you have the vision, but not the supplies.

And really, why buy something you may only use a few times?

It may well save you time, stress and money to call the professionals.

From dinner parties to large-scale community events, “we have everything you need to create a memorable event,” says Jodi Christianson, owner of 100 Mile House’s Rustic Elements.

In addition to the beautiful flowers and floral arrangements they’re known for, Rustic Elements now offers dishes, chargers, stemware, lighting, drapery, chair covers, arbors and more.

“We provide the magic – everything you need to make it beautiful,” says Christianson, a floral designer for 15 years.

Christianson had recently partnered with Cariboo Event Rentals’ Melissa Shewchuk at the Women’s Fair. When Shewchuck wanted to scale back work to focus on her young family, she sold the business to her friend and then joined the Rustic Elements team.

“We can really help you with any event you have planned,” Christianson says, noting clients won’t find a cookie-cutter approach to design. “Everything we do is built around a custom setting.”

Book an appointment. As you begin planning your event, book a time to chat with one of Rustic Elements’ professionals, providing one-on-one time to review everything from flowers to table settings. “That way, I can make the most of your time,” Christianson explains.

Picture time. Bring along photos of the venue, themes, flowers or decorations you like – anything that can help the pros get a sense of your style and goals.

Budget matters. Have an idea of your budget, which features are most important to your event and where you might be open to finding savings. Alternatively, if you’re unsure about budget and costs, Christianson can determine the cost of your dream event, then help you work toward your budget.

Feeling crafty? Crafty, DIY event hosts will also find everything they need to bring their vision to life, with as much or as little help as they want, Christianson notes. You can also find inspiration or learn something new with Rustic Elements’ various classes.

Don’t sweat the big stuff. Rustic Elements has everything you need to dress and decorate your event, but when it comes to tents, tables and chairs, Christianson recommends Al Roberts at Arcadia Rentals: while they handle the “big stuff,” the Rustic Elements team has everything you need to make it beautiful.

Rustic Elements provides custom floral designs and event rentals for 100 Mile House and neighbouring communities. Visit them in the Cariboo Mall, Unit 11, 575B Alder Ave., or learn more at facebook.com/rusticelementsltd

 

Already known for their flowers, Rustic Elements now has everything you need to create a beautiful event.

