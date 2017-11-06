‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

“Thor: Ragnarok” thundered to one of the year’s best box-office debuts, opening with an estimated $121 million in North American theatres.

The robust debut for the third “Thor” movie was a welcome shot in the arm for Hollywood and theatre owners who have just suffered through a terrible October at the box office.

“Thor: Ragnarok” also bucked the trend of diminishing returns for sequels. The 2011 “Thor” debuted with $65.7 million; 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” opened with $85.7 million.

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi, who shepherded the $180 million production to Marvel’s best reviews since 2008’s “Iron Man.”

The weekend’s other new nationwide release was the holiday-themed comedy sequel “A Bad Mom’s Christmas.” It grossed $17 million over the weekend.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Previous story
26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor
Next story
Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Just Posted

Mayor of 100 Mile House gets first poppy of annual Remembrance Day poppy campaign

Poppy campaign officially started on Oct. 27

Pumpkin carving at 100 Mile library

Pumpkins are rooted into Halloween lore, originally carved into Jack-o-lanterns by ancient… Continue reading

CRD consults commuties on wildfires, recovery

Hot-button topics bring out both positive and negative feedback

100 Mile Waterpark Society ready to make waves with new park

$220,000 in funds raised for new water park

100 Mile photography group goes to Africa

“It was incredible”

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Lone Butte’s Halloween celebration’s laser tag is a hit

Trunk or Treat

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

Insane Asylum fundraiser

Fireworks and a bakesale at 108 Heritage Site

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

Young family makes pit stop outside of 100 Mile House while driving across the planet

Trip started in England

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his early 20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Most Read