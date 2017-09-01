Ghost tour to raise money for fire department

Glen (left) and Janessa Ferguson helping out at one of the ghost hunts earlier in the year. The couple works with The Canadian Paranormal Society and live in Vancouver. File photo.

By Amy Baechmann

A ghost hunt held regularly at the 108 Heritage Site will be using their event on Sept. 9 to raise money for the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department (starting at 8 p.m.).

Dave Scott, a paranormal investigator, organizes the monthly Ghost Walks at the 108 Mile House Heritage Site for anyone who is interested in paranormals.

“I think we all, in this community, have a friend or know someone who was helping with the fires … Talking to friends in the fire department, they said they had noticed that during the fires they were lacking a lot of different types of firefighting equipment that they just did not have money for.”

He adds that they want to do a charity ghost hunt for them and that their goal is to raise $1,000 by having at least 50 people come out to the ghost hunt.

There will be tables out for any donations. A firetruck with some of the firefighters will also be there taking donations, he says, adding that 100 percent of the donations will go to the volunteer fire department in the 108.

Scott says this will be the community’s way of saying thank you to them for saving their homes and livelihoods.

“We were looking at ways on how we could give back because I think we were all a little bit shaken from the fires.”

The ghost hunt will be made up of a two to 2.5 hour tour of the museum for paranormal enthusiasts, people who have had an experience with the paranormal world or people who have watched TV shows about the paranormal.

“We want to make sure that the people come on out and they know that the money, the $20 entry fee, is going to a very good cause.”

Scott says that in the three buildings that they use for the tours, he knows of about ten different spirits that haunt the buildings. There are multiple spirits some identified with names, others without, including a cat, a young girl, and an unidentified spirit. He says the spirits are very different in their actions and personalities.

“The 108 Heritage Site, according to a lot of paranormal investigators who have researched across the province, is one of the most haunted locations in British Columbia.”

There will be some professional ghost hunters coming up from the lower mainland to help out with this event and will donate their time, effort and equipment, says Scott

“We’re all indebted to [the firefighters], for what they did, and we want to pay it forward.”