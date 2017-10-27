Tess Frohlich found this picture in a book she bought at a flea market. She wants to return the photograph to its rightful owner. Submitted photo.

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

Do you recognize the baby in the photograph?

It’s a mystery Tess Frohlich is hoping to find the answer to so she can return the picture to its rightful owner.

Frohlich found the picture in a book from a flea market in the area two years ago. She recently re-found the photograph shuffling through a couple of boxes.

“It’s such a beautiful picture,” she says.

“I see it must be actually old because this picture is brown and it is not usual today. Even when you see the clothing you know the baby is a little bit different than today I would say.”

The photo is sepia-toned and shows a baby in what looks to be a white robe with a hand crocheted sweater.

Frohlich hopes to return the photograph because she’s had a similar story happen to her.

When she was 50, still living in Germany, she met a woman at a flea market. They began talking and the conversation was so good Frohlich was invited around the corner for coffee.

“We talked a little bit and I went in her room and saw a picture on the wall. I said, ‘Where did you find that picture?’ She said, ‘In a flea market.” I said, ‘You like that?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, it’s so cute.’

“I said, ‘Thank you, it’s me.’

“Can you imagine?”

She said it would be nice to talk to whoever the photo belongs to, but her real goal is just to return the picture.

“It’s beautiful.”

If you have an idea of who is in the picture or who it belongs to, stop by the Free Press, give us a call at 250-395-2219 or send an email to news room@100milefree press.net.

Previous story
Sheep on the lam in Penticton

Just Posted

Proposed rec centre concept includes turf field, walking track

Pool not affordable, says working group vice-chair

Canim Lake Dancers return from China

Dancers part of a ten day international festival

PSO Escape Room a fun, family fundraiser

Get pseudo-snowed in at an old cabin or chain-ganged into solving clues

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Politicians endorse rec centre design

Financing plan the next step

Communities come together to ‘Take Back the Night’

Men, women, children, First Nation leaders and politicians were out in force… Continue reading

Reporter leaving 100 Mile Free Press

Tara Sprickerhoff is transferring to Williams Lake

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

PPWC donates $12,000 to fire departments

Money a thank you for work during wildfires

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

Who is the baby in this picture?

Local wants to return photo to original owner

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

Most Read