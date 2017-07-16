Thousands displaced by wildfires turn to Prince George

The recent evacuations from 150 Mile House, have connected Norma Sure to her daughter and nephew

150 Mile resident Norma Sure and dog, Nylah, are some of the many evacuees in Prince George. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press)

Nearly 37,000 people have been evacuated due to the wildfires raging across the province.

Many of those residents were evacuated from Williams Lake Saturday evening and are now joining those already displaced in Prince George, Kamloops and the Lower Mainland.

It’s hard to find positives when natural disasters strike, but 150 Mile resident Norma Sure has seemed to find a silver lining.

The recent evacuations mean Sure’s daughter and her boyfriend, as well as her nephew, his girlfriend and their dog, Nylah, have joined her in Prince George.

“When they arrived lastnight I couldn’t stop crying,” she said.

Sure was evacuated Friday, and was given a few short hours to pack.

She managed to bring three of her horses, which have been taken in by volunteers at the Prince George Exhibition Grounds. Unfortunately, she had to leave behind her dozen-or-so chickens and her rooster.

Feeling homesick, Sure’s preparing for the long haul – re-registering for funds through the Emergency Social Services – and suspects it could be some time before she’s allowed back into the town she calls home.

According to Emergency Management BC deputy minister Robert Turner, 80 per cent of those who have applied – 5471 people – have already received their payments.

As for returning home, it’s a waiting game highly dependent on weather, as fire crews try to contain each blaze.

The five family members are staying together at the Coast Inn of the North Hotel, where evacuees have been given discounts, with the rest paid for through their ESS stipend.

“Crazy has become the new normal,” Sure said, smiling.

“Everyone’s out alive, and that’s all that matters.”