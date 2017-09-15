Terry Fox Run to take place Sept. 17

Carter Barrick, 5, and his mom, Kathryn Barrick run around the 100 Mile Marsh in one of the community’s previous Terry Fox runs. This year’s run will take place Sept. 17. File photo.

Famously, Terry Fox began his Marathon of Hope, raising money for cancer research 37 years ago.

Since then, his run has morphed into its own yearly event across Canada, with communities across the country organizing their own runs in tribute to Terry’s dream and contributing to cancer research.

This year’s Terry Fox Run will be taking place, starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the South Cariboo Visitor Information Centre. Registration will start at 9:30 with a warm-up stretch happening shortly before the run.

“Given our fire situation and the stress the town has been under, I had considered cancelling or postponing it, but after talking, friends and family suggested we should go ahead with it as it is an important event. Cancer doesn’t stop due to disasters, nor do treatments and care — all which makes times like this even harder on those currently affected by this disease,” says organizer Shannon Sund.

There will be two routes for this year’s run. A shorter one — geared towards walkers or those with limited physical capabilities — will loop around the 100 Mile Marsh. The second route is a 5 km walk-run and will travel around the marsh, through the Highway 97 underpass, up to the campground and down past the Centennial Park falls, through the park to First Street and Birch Avenue and then back through the underpass to the info centre.

There will be water and fruit donated by Safeway and Save-on-Foods, says Sund.

Ribbons, decals and stickers will be available to collect and this year’s Terry Fox Run T-shirt, incorporating Canada’s 150th anniversary into its design, will be available for purchase.

“There are all ages that attend and some that never miss it,” says Sund.

This is the 37th anniversary of the Canada-wide run.

“With the advances of research and treatments, Terry would potentially still be alive and his leg would have been saved — that’s how far things have come and it needs to continue,” says Sund.

There is no entry fee and no minimum pledge to participate, says Sund, and it is a non-competitive walk and run. People are able to donate in person at the event.

People can also pledge and register online at www.terryfoxrun.org.

“Although the Terry Fox Run is an important event to raise money for cancer research — and 82 cents of every dollar goes to cancer research — it’s also about celebrating survivors, supporting those who are currently fighting, remembering those we have lost and honouring a true Canadian hero,” says Sund.